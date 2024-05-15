Wednesday, May 15, 2024
2760-S-La-Luna-Goodyear-AZ
Packing Solutions for Any Product occupies the 12,052-square-foot industrial facility at 2760 S. La Luna in Goodyear, Ariz.
NAI Horizon Brokers $4.7M Sale of Industrial Building in Goodyear, Arizona

by Amy Works

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — NAI Horizon has arranged the purchase of an industrial property located at 2760 S. La Luna in Goodyear, a suburb of Phoenix. Packing Solutions for Any Product (PSAP) acquired the asset from Waddell-based A1 Desert Investments for $4.7 million.

Built in 2022, the freestanding general industrial office and warehouse facility offers 12,052 square feet of space. Headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico, PSAP operates 13 manufacturing facilities throughout Mexico and the United States.

Jeffrey Garza Walker of NAI Horizon represented the buyer, while Chris Toci of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.

