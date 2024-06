COOLIDGE, ARIZ. — NAI Horizon has arranged the purchase of an industrial building located at 425 S. Main St. in Coolidge. Mesa, Ariz.-based Superstition Frame and Drywall acquired the asset from Tempe, Ariz.-based Spillman Koplin for $1 million.

Built in 1988, the single-tenant, 14,000-square-foot warehouse features a 5,000-square-foot yard, 16-foot clear heights and one grade-level door.

Jeffrey Garz Walker of NAI Horizon represented the buyer in the deal.