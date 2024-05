PEORIA, ARIZ. — NAI Horizon has brokered the sale of a 198,304-square-foot industrial facility located at 10857 N. 95th Ave. in Peoria, a northwestern suburb of Phoenix. An entity doing business as Glez C Properties LLC acquired the asset from Chris Finn for $9.5 million. Jeffrey Garza Walker of NAI Horizon represented the buyer in the transaction, while the seller was self-represented.