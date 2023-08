PHOENIX — NAI Horizon has negotiated the sale of a retail property located at 4314 W. McDowell Road in Phoenix. SEPMAR LLC sold the asset to MMGR Properties for $1.8 million

The property features 3,000 square feet of retail space. Jeff Adams of NAI Horizon represented the seller, while Carlos Arellano and Jorge Arellano of Real Estate XG represented the buyer in the deal.