NAI Horizon Negotiates $11.5M Sale of Banner Health Medical Building in Tucson, Arizona

535-N-Wilmot-Rd-Tucson-AZ

Banner Health’s Diamond Children’s Multispecialty Service Clinic and Whole Health Clinic occupy each floor of the medical office building at 535 N. Wilmot Road in Tucson, Ariz.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — NAI Horizon has arranged the sale of a fully occupied medical building, located at 535 N. Wilmot Road in Tucson. 535 Wilmot Investors, an affiliate of The Schomac Group, sold the property to AP MP, an affiliate of MBRE Health Care, for $11.5 million.

Banner Health occupies the 40,936-square-foot medical building on a long-term basis and recently renewed its lease for another 10 years.

Justin Lanne and Andrew Sternberg with NAI Horizon’s Tucson represented the seller in transaction.

