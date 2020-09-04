NAI Horizon Negotiates $8.3M Sale of American Self Storage & Mail Center in Chandler, Arizona

American Self Storage & Mail Center is located at 12220 E. Riggs Road in Chandler, Ariz.

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — NAI Horizon has arranged the sale of American Self Storage & Mail Center located at 12220 E. Riggs Road in Chandler. Lawhead Family LLC sold the property to Vault at Riggs Road LLC for $8.3 million.

Denise Nunez and Victoria Filice of NAI Horizon represented the seller and secured the buyer in the deal.