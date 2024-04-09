NAI Horizon Negotiates Acquisition of 81,060 SF Warehouse in Peoria, Arizona

PEORIA, ARIZ. — NAI Horizon has brokered the purchase of an industrial building located at 10857 N. 9th Ave. in Peoria, a suburb northwest of Phoenix. Glez C Properties LLC acquired the asset from Chris Finn for $9.5 million.

The buyer plans to expand its construction and asphalt company, Gonzalez Asphalt, into the 81,060-square-foot, Class B warehouse facility, which was built in 2005.

Jeffrey Garza Walker and Art Verdugo of NAI Horizon represented the buyer, while Gary Cornish of Newmark and Geoffrey Turbow of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. Eric Nutt of Commonwealth Title also helped facilitate the transaction.