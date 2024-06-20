Thursday, June 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
655-S-Dobson-Rd-Chandler-AZ
Chandler Medical Center, at 655 S. Dobson Road in Chandler, Ariz., features 22,591 square feet of medical office space.
AcquisitionsArizonaHealthcareOfficeWestern

NAI Horizon Negotiates Sale of 22,591 SF Chandler Medical Center in Arizona

by Amy Works

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — NAI Horizon has arranged the sale of Chandler Medical Center, a multi-tenant medical office building at 655 S. Dobson Road in Chandler. New York City-based Chandler Medical Property Company LLC (Tolis Advisors) sold the asset to Cleveland-based Provider Real Estate Partners Fund I LP for $7.3 million, or $323.14 per square foot.

Lane Neville, Cole Neville, Brandon Hall, Whitney Heritage and Matt Westra of NAI Horizon represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the transaction.

The 22,591-square-foot Chandler Medical Center is located adjacent to Dignity Health’s 429-bed Chandler Regional Medical Center.

You may also like

Avison Young Arranges $97M Sale of Industrial Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $18.8M Sale of The...

Black Salmon Buys 493,688 SF Spec Industrial Project...

The Mind Spot Signs 3,148 SF Office Lease...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.3M Sale of Manhattan...

McCarthy Tops Out Construction of 16-Story Tower at...

Stream Realty Partners Acquires 104,008 SF Halsted Pershing...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.5M Sale of Multifamily...

Dubin & Co. Signs 10,777 SF Office Sublease...