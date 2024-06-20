NAI Horizon Negotiates Sale of 22,591 SF Chandler Medical Center in Arizona

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — NAI Horizon has arranged the sale of Chandler Medical Center, a multi-tenant medical office building at 655 S. Dobson Road in Chandler. New York City-based Chandler Medical Property Company LLC (Tolis Advisors) sold the asset to Cleveland-based Provider Real Estate Partners Fund I LP for $7.3 million, or $323.14 per square foot.

Lane Neville, Cole Neville, Brandon Hall, Whitney Heritage and Matt Westra of NAI Horizon represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the transaction.

The 22,591-square-foot Chandler Medical Center is located adjacent to Dignity Health’s 429-bed Chandler Regional Medical Center.