LONDON, KY. — Lexington-based NAI Isaac has arranged a lease with Baptist Health, a not-for-profit healthcare system, at a 30,000-square-foot medical facility in London in southeast Kentucky. Adjacent to the London Women’s Care Medical Plaza, the three-story building was built in 1992 and is located at 1406 W. Fifth St. Paul Ray Smith Jr. and Zach Smith of NAI Isaac represented the landlord in the lease negotiations.