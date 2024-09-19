Thursday, September 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The nearly 400,000-square-foot White Oak Village Center in Richmond was 94 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Publix.
AcquisitionsIndustrialKentuckySoutheast

NAI Isaac Arranges Sale of 100,000 SF Industrial Facility in Cynthiana, Kentucky

by John Nelson

CYNTHIANA, KY. — NAI Isaac has arranged the sale of a 100,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 736 US Highway 27 in Cynthiana, roughly 30 miles northeast of Lexington. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Herdegen Commercial Equipment LLC, a liquidator of corporate equipment and other fixed assets, purchased the facility for an undisclosed price. Bruce Isaac of NAI Isaac represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

According to LoopNet Inc., the facility is a single-tenant building that was delivered on a 7.5-acre site in 1964. The property features 19-foot clear heights, two dock doors and four drive-in doors. The acquisition also includes a separate 7,000-square-foot facility at the site.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 158,709 SF Shopping Center...

Zelco Properties, Haverford Retail Partners Acquire 123,000 SF...

NAI Summit Arranges $3M Sale of Former Crayola...

YMCA to Open 10,200 SF Pickleball Facility in...

Logistics Property Co. Receives $205M Loan for Five...

SRS Brokers $8.6M Sale of Lowe’s-Occupied Retail Property...

PDP Divests of Vela on Camelback Apartments in...

Ware Malcomb Announces Completion of 272,500 SF Eagle...

Stos Partners Acquires Two Industrial Buildings in Phoenix...