NAI Isaac Arranges Sale of 100,000 SF Industrial Facility in Cynthiana, Kentucky

CYNTHIANA, KY. — NAI Isaac has arranged the sale of a 100,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 736 US Highway 27 in Cynthiana, roughly 30 miles northeast of Lexington. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Herdegen Commercial Equipment LLC, a liquidator of corporate equipment and other fixed assets, purchased the facility for an undisclosed price. Bruce Isaac of NAI Isaac represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

According to LoopNet Inc., the facility is a single-tenant building that was delivered on a 7.5-acre site in 1964. The property features 19-foot clear heights, two dock doors and four drive-in doors. The acquisition also includes a separate 7,000-square-foot facility at the site.