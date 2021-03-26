REBusinessOnline

NAI Isaac Brokers Sale of 120,000 SF Corporate Plaza Office Building in Lexington, Kentucky

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Office, Southeast

Corporate Plaza

The Corporate Plaza is located about four miles from Bluegrass Airport.

LEXINGTON, KY. — NAI Isaac has brokered the sale of 771 Corporate Drive, a 120,000-square-foot office building in Lexington. An entity doing business as Corporate Drive LLC sold the 10-story property was sold to a private, undisclosed buyer. Al Isaac of NAI Isaac represented the seller in the transaction. The price was not disclosed.

The Corporate Plaza is located about four miles from Bluegrass Airport. The new property owner has retained NAI Isaac as the exclusive leasing agent and property manager for the building, marking over two decades of the local firm managing Corporate Plaza.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  