NAI Isaac Brokers Sale of 120,000 SF Corporate Plaza Office Building in Lexington, Kentucky

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Office, Southeast

The Corporate Plaza is located about four miles from Bluegrass Airport.

LEXINGTON, KY. — NAI Isaac has brokered the sale of 771 Corporate Drive, a 120,000-square-foot office building in Lexington. An entity doing business as Corporate Drive LLC sold the 10-story property was sold to a private, undisclosed buyer. Al Isaac of NAI Isaac represented the seller in the transaction. The price was not disclosed.

The Corporate Plaza is located about four miles from Bluegrass Airport. The new property owner has retained NAI Isaac as the exclusive leasing agent and property manager for the building, marking over two decades of the local firm managing Corporate Plaza.