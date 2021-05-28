NAI Isaac Brokers Sale of 16,300 SF Retail Center in Lexington, Kentucky

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Retail, Southeast

LEXINGTON, KY. — NAI Isaac has brokered the sale of a 16,300-square-foot retail center located at 268-278 Southland Drive in Lexington. An unnamed, locally based investor purchased the property for an undisclosed price. The buyer retained NAI Isaac as property manager.

The center spans two buildings and is occupied by Planned Parenthood, Gold & Diamond Apparel, GDA Jewelers, Lexington Healing Arts Academy, Associates in Rehab and Providence Community Church.

Jamie Adams and J. L. Cannady of NAI Isaac represented the buyer in the transaction. John Bunch of SVN Stone Commercial Real Estate represented the seller.