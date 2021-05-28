REBusinessOnline

NAI Isaac Brokers Sale of 16,300 SF Retail Center in Lexington, Kentucky

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Retail, Southeast

LEXINGTON, KY. — NAI Isaac has brokered the sale of a 16,300-square-foot retail center located at 268-278 Southland Drive in Lexington. An unnamed, locally based investor purchased the property for an undisclosed price. The buyer retained NAI Isaac as property manager.

The center spans two buildings and is occupied by Planned Parenthood, Gold & Diamond Apparel, GDA Jewelers, Lexington Healing Arts Academy, Associates in Rehab and Providence Community Church.

Jamie Adams and J. L. Cannady of NAI Isaac represented the buyer in the transaction. John Bunch of SVN Stone Commercial Real Estate represented the seller.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews