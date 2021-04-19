NAI Isaac Brokers Sale of 17,649 SF Ruccio Pavilion Shopping Center in Lexington, Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY. — NAI Isaac has brokered the sale of Ruccio Pavilion, a 17,649-square-foot shopping center located at 220 Ruccio Way in Lexington. Al Isaac and Jim Holbrook of NAI Isaac represented the seller, Legacy Investments LLC in the transaction. John Bunch of SVN Stone represented the buyer, an entity doing business as Ruccio Shoppes LLC. The sales price was not disclosed.

Ruccio Pavilion is situated close to Fayette Mall, Target, The Mall at Lexington Green and Embassy Suites Hotel. The center’s tenants include Mr. Brews Taphouse, Commonwealth Dentistry, Aqua-Tots Swim School, Thomas Sewing Center and Cuts & Paste Craft Studio. Meijer shadow-anchors Ruccio Pavilion.