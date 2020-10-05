NAI Isaac Brokers Sale of 29,240 SF Office Building in Lexington, Kentucky

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Office, Southeast

LEXINGTON, KY. — NAI Isaac has brokered the sale of a 29,240-square-foot office building formerly leased to American National University in Lexington. Quality Logistics LLC, a third-party logistics company specializing in shipping of fresh, frozen and dried goods, acquired the property for an undisclosed price. The buyer also expects to move into the space by early 2021. The office building is situated at 2376 Sir Barton Way, six miles east of downtown Lexington. Bruce Isaac, Al Isaac and Paul Ray Smith of NAI Isaac, along with Matt Smyth of Colliers International, represented the seller, Corolla Management Corp., in the transaction. David Allen of areaLex Real Estate represented the buyer.