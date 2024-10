CORBIN, KY. — NAI Isaac has facilitated the sale-leaseback of a 127,373-square-foot industrial facility located at 1401 N. Kentucky Route 3041 in Corbin, a city in south Kentucky situated along I-75. Bruce Isaac of NAI Isaac represented the buyer in the transaction. Kevin Grove and Alex Grove of CBRE represented the seller/tenant. Both parties requested anonymity. Terms of the transaction were also not disclosed.