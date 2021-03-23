NAI Isaac Facilitates Retail Lease with Buzzed Bull Creamery in Lexington, Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY. — NAI Isaac has facilitated a retail lease with Buzzed Bull Creamery at The Summit Fritz Farm in Lexington. Zach Smith and Paul Ray Smith of NAI Isaac represented the tenant alongside Sherry Sanchez with RESOLUT RE. Samantha Merrell of Bayer Properties represented the landlord on an internal basis.

Buzzed Bull Creamery is an ice cream and milkshake purveyor offering made-to-order, alcohol and non-alcohol frozen desserts and coffee. The ice cream business has locations in 12 states. The company’s new Summit at Fritz Farm location will be situated at the main entrance of the development. The 940-square-foot shop is slated to open this summer.

The Summit at Fritz Farm is a mixed-use development with more than 60 street-level retail shops, over 20 dining options, The Offices at Fritz Farm and The Henry apartments. Existing tenants include Apple, Whole Foods Market, Shake Shack, Pottery Barn, Arhaus, lululemon athletica, Kendra Scott, Marine Layer, Warby Parker, CRU Food & Wine Bar, Anthropologie, Ariat, Brooks Brothers and LUSH Cosmetics, among others.