REBusinessOnline

NAI James Hanson Arranges 110,000 SF Industrial Lease in North Bergen, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — NAI James Hanson has secured a 110,000-square-foot industrial lease at 7300 West Side Ave. in North Bergen, located across the Hudson River from Upper Manhattan. The property currently spans 130,000 square feet, but the landlord plans to remove 20,000 square feet of mezzanine-level office space in order to create more 24-foot clear heights throughout the building. Scott Perkins, Tom Vetter, Jeff DeMagistris and Chris Todd of NAI James Hanson represented the landlord, Link Logistics Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Wenying “Linda” Tan of Oxford Property Group USA represented the tenant, shipping company High May Inc.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  