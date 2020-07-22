NAI James Hanson Arranges Sale of 18,729 SF Industrial Building in Randolph, New Jersey

RANDOLPH, N.J. — NAI James Hanson has arranged the sale of an 18,729-square-foot industrial building located at 246 S. Salem St. in Randolph, about 40 miles west of New York City. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 3.4 acres in 1952. Jonathan Kristofich and John Schilp of NAI James Hanson represented the seller, a private estate, and procured the buyer, Salem Enterprises LLC.