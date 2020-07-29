REBusinessOnline

NAI James Hanson Brokers Sale of 119,592 SF Industrial Building in Totowa, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

TOTOWA, N.J. — NAI James Hanson has brokered the sale of a 119,592-square-foot industrial building located at 922 Riverview Drive in Totowa, located northwest of New York City. The property features 20- to 26-foot clear heights, 120 automobile parking spaces and 17,000 square feet of office space. Scott Perkins and Christopher Todd of NAI James Hanson represented the seller, 922 Riverview Drive Associates, in the transaction. McBride Corporate Real Estate represented the buyer, Innovative Cosmetic Concepts.

