NAI James Hanson Brokers Sale of 30,000 SF Industrial Building in Hackensack

HACKENSACK, N.J. — NAI James Hanson has brokered the sale of a 30,000-square-foot industrial building located at 80 Commerce Way in Hackensack. The property is situated on 2.2 acres and features 14-foot clear heights and 85 parking spaces. Scott Perkins and Chris Todd of NAI James Hanson represented the seller, Canaan Korean Community Church, in the transaction. William Lee of Coldwell Banker Fort Lee represented the buyer, Pilgrim Mission Church.