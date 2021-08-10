NAI James Hanson Brokers Sale of Four Commercial Buildings in Hackensack, New Jersey

Pictured is a rendering of the new apartment complex that will occupy the site of the four buildings on Anderson Street in Hackensack. The redevelopment is part of a larger initiative to revamp and revitalize the downtown area.

HACKENSACK, N.J. — NAI James E. Hanson has brokered the sale of four adjacent commercial buildings that are located on the site of a future redevelopment project in Hackensack. The four buildings collectively total about 15,500 square feet. The buyer, Anderson Street Urban Renewal LLC, an affiliate of McGowan Builders, plans to raze the properties and develop a 224-unit multifamily development at the site that will include 4,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Anthony Cassano of NAI Hanson brokered the deal. The seller was not disclosed.