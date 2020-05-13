NAI James Hanson Negotiates 22,526 SF Industrial Lease in Hackensack, New Jersey

The industrial property is located at 105-111 S. State St.

HACKENSACK, N.J. — NAI James Hanson has negotiated a 22,526-square-foot industrial lease for women’s clothing retailer Advance Apparels in Hackensack, a northwestern suburb of New York City. Located at 105-111 S. State St., the property features 20-foot clear heights and 2,000 square feet of office space. Patrick Lennon and Kenneth Lundberg of NAI James Hanson, along with Fred Meyer of NAI Mertz, represented the landlord, Turabdin Realty LLC, in the lease negotiations. Stevie Muller of Equity 3 LLC represented the tenant.