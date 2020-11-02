REBusinessOnline

NAI James Hanson Negotiates 28,900 SF Industrial Lease in Elizabeth, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

ELIZABETH, N.J. — NAI James Hanson has negotiated a 28,900-square-foot industrial lease at 475 Division St. in Elizabeth, located just south of Newark. The 175,000-square-foot building features 18-foot ceiling heights, five loading docks, 10 trailer parking spaces and 2,000 square feet of office space. Barry Cohorsky and John Koch of NAI James Hanson represented the landlord, Tree Realty, in the lease negotiations. Robin Ritter-Ceriello of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, locally owned trucking company Motion Express.

