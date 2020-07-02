REBusinessOnline

NAI James Hanson Negotiates 49,300 SF Industrial Sublease in Elizabeth, New Jersey

National trucking company Z Brothers Express has entered into a short-term sublease for 49,300 square feet at 560-590 Bercik St. in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

ELIZABETH, N.J. — NAI James Hanson has negotiated a 49,300-square-foot industrial sublease for third-party logistics company Z Brothers Express Inc. in Elizabeth, a suburb of New York City. The space is located within a 143,756-square-foot, Class A industrial building at 560-596 Bercik St. The warehousing and distribution facility sits on 6.4 acres and features nine tailgates, one drive-in door and a clear height of 30 feet. Eric Demmers and Russell Verducci of NAI James Hanson represented the sub-landlord, RIM Logistics Ltd., in the lease negotiations. Rubicon Representation represented Z Brothers Express

