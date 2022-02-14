NAI James Hanson Negotiates Sale of 28,000 SF Vacant Industrial Building in Hillside, New Jersey

HILLSIDE, N.J. — NAI James Hanson has negotiated the sale of a 28,000-square-foot vacant industrial building in the Northern New Jersey community of Hillside. The building sits on a 1.4-acre site that provides access to Interstate 78, Route 9 and the Garden State Parkway. Eric Demmers and Russel Verducci of NAI James Hanson represented the seller, Certified Processing, in the transaction. The buyer, an investor who owns nearby properties, plans to demolish the existing structure and add more parking space for an existing business.