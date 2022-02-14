REBusinessOnline

NAI James Hanson Negotiates Sale of 28,000 SF Vacant Industrial Building in Hillside, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

HILLSIDE, N.J. — NAI James Hanson has negotiated the sale of a 28,000-square-foot vacant industrial building in the Northern New Jersey community of Hillside. The building sits on a 1.4-acre site that provides access to Interstate 78, Route 9 and the Garden State Parkway. Eric Demmers and Russel Verducci of NAI James Hanson represented the seller, Certified Processing, in the transaction. The buyer, an investor who owns nearby properties, plans to demolish the existing structure and add more parking space for an existing business.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  