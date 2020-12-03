NAI James Hanson Secures 110,000 SF Industrial Lease in North Bergen, New Jersey

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — NAI James Hanson has secured a 110,000-square-foot industrial lease at 7300 West Side Ave. in North Bergen, located across the Hudson River from Upper Manhattan. The property currently spans 130,000 square feet, but the landlord plans to remove 20,000 square feet of mezzanine-level office space in order to create more 24-foot clear heights throughout the building. Scott Perkins, Tom Vetter, Jeff DeMagistris and Chris Todd of NAI James Hanson represented the landlord, Link Logistics Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Wenying “Linda” Tan of Oxford Property Group USA represented the tenant, shipping company High May Inc.