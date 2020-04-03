REBusinessOnline

NAI Legacy Acquires 152-Unit Apartment Asset in Robbinsdale, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Birdtown Flats opened this year.

ROBBINSDALE, MINN. — NAI Legacy has acquired Birdtown Flats as part of its Opportunity Zone investment strategy. Among the first completed ground-up developments in a Minnesota Opportunity Zone, Birdtown Flats opened for initial occupancy in February. It is located in Robbinsdale, just north of Minneapolis. The 152-unit community includes a rooftop deck, fitness center, business center, common area and dog walk. The Beard Group was the developer and Steven Scott Management is the property manager. CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors assisted in capital raising efforts. NAI Legacy’s Opportunity Zone program offers institutional-quality investments for investors, along with Opportunity Zone tax benefits. Since launching the program, the firm has completed four investments totaling approximately $50 million.

