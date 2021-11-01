NAI Legacy Acquires Five-Property Retail Portfolio Across Four States for $20.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis-based NAI Legacy has acquired a portfolio of five retail properties for $20.5 million. Stablewood Properties was the seller. The assets include a CVS Pharmacy in Florida, a 7-Eleven in Colorado, a Sherwin-Williams in Missouri, an Advance Auto Parts in Florida and a Tractor Supply Co. in Pennsylvania. NAI Legacy will place the portfolio in a Delaware Statutory Trust, which often meets the demand for 1031 investors.