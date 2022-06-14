REBusinessOnline

NAI Legacy Arranges $3.4M Sale of Raising Cane’s Ground Lease in Maplewood, Minnesota

The newly constructed building is located at 3065 White Bear Ave. in Maplewood.

MAPLEWOOD, MINN. — NAI Legacy has arranged the sale of a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers ground lease in Maplewood near Minneapolis for $3.4 million. The ground lease for the newly constructed, single-tenant property is for 15 years. The building is located at 3065 White Bear Ave. Michael Houge of NAI Legacy represented the undisclosed seller, while Ken Tsukahara of Colliers represented the California-based buyer. Raising Cane’s operates more than 600 restaurants across the U.S.

