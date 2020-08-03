REBusinessOnline

NAI Legacy, Restoration Hardware Complete $25.5M Sale-Leaseback Transaction in Edina, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

EDINA, MINN. — NAI Legacy has acquired the RH | Minneapolis – Gallery property in Edina for $25.5 million. In conjunction with the sale, Restoration Hardware leased back the property on a 20-year absolute net lease. Opened in September 2019, the store spans 58,000 square feet across three levels. A rooftop restaurant is housed on the third floor. A Delaware statutory trust controlled by NAI Legacy, and known as 6801 France DST, was used to acquire the asset. Edina-based Tradition Capital Bank provided mortgage financing. A Delaware statutory trust is an ownership model through a separate legal entity that allows co-investment among sponsors and investors.

