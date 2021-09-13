NAI Martens Arranges $8.6M Sale of Four Airport Hangars in Wichita

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Kansas, Midwest

WICHITA, KAN. — NAI Martens has arranged the sale of four airport hangars at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport for $8.6 million. The transaction involved 96,536 square feet across the four hangars, which all include private office space. Steven Martens and Grant Glasgow of NAI Martens represented the undisclosed seller and procured two separate buyers.