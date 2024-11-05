Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Prince Creek Village is an 18,035-square-foot shopping center in Murrells Inlet, S.C.
NAI Merin Hunter Codman Sells Shopping Center Near Myrtle Beach for $6.4M

by John Nelson

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — A fund launched by South Florida-based commercial real estate brokerage services firm NAI Merin Hunter Codman has sold Prince Creek Village, an 18,035-square-foot shopping center located at 11920 SC Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet, a suburb of Myrtle Beach.

The fund, named MHCommercial Real Estate Fund, sold the property after five years of ownership to Prince Creek Investments LLC, an affiliate of Zapolski Real Estate LLC, for approximately $6.4 million. Tom Kolarczyk and Andrew Jomantas of JLL Capital Markets’ Charlotte office represented the seller in the transaction.

Prince Creek Village was fully leased at the time of sale. The property is shadow-anchored by Publix and is adjacent to TPC Championship Myrtle Beach Golf Club.

