NAI Mertz Arranges Sale of 151,220 SF Industrial Property in Chalfont, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

The industrial property located at 90 Hamilton St. in Chalfont, Pennsylvania, totals 151,220 square feet.

CHALFONT, PA. — NAI Mertz has arranged the sale of a 151,220-square-foot industrial property located at 90 Hamilton St. in Chalfont, located north of Philadelphia. The sales price was approximately $6 million. The building is situated on 14 acres and includes 6,000 square feet of office/showroom space. Jeff Licht, Jared Licht and Adam Lashner of NAI Mertz represented the buyer, AVL Properties LLC, in the transaction. Binswanger Commercial Real Estate Services represented the seller.