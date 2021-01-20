REBusinessOnline

NAI Mertz Arranges Sale of 151,220 SF Industrial Property in Chalfont, Pennsylvania

The industrial property located at 90 Hamilton St. in Chalfont, Pennsylvania, totals 151,220 square feet.

CHALFONT, PA. — NAI Mertz has arranged the sale of a 151,220-square-foot industrial property located at 90 Hamilton St. in Chalfont, located north of Philadelphia. The sales price was approximately $6 million. The building is situated on 14 acres and includes 6,000 square feet of office/showroom space. Jeff Licht, Jared Licht and Adam Lashner of NAI Mertz represented the buyer, AVL Properties LLC, in the transaction. Binswanger Commercial Real Estate Services represented the seller.

