NAI Mertz Arranges Sale of 160,000 SF Stow Road Corporate Park in Marlton, New Jersey

Stow Road Corporate Park in Marlton, New Jersey, totals 160,000 square feet of industrial flex space across five buildings.

MARLTON, N.J. — NAI Mertz has arranged the sale of Stow Road Corporate Park, a 160,000-square-foot industrial flex development in the Southern New Jersey community of Marlton. The five-building complex is located off State Highway 73, within a few miles of the New Jersey Turnpike. The buyer, a subsidiary of Philadelphia-based Velocity Venture Partners, plans to rebrand the property as Velocity Business Park and add about 20 loading positions and drive-in doors to enhance the functionality of each unit. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Jonathan Klear and Fred Meyer of NAI Mertz brokered the deal.