NAI Mertz Brokers Sale of 180,000 SF Industrial Park in Upper Moreland, Pennsylvania

UPPER MORELAND, PA. — NAI Mertz has brokered the sale of Huntingdon Glen Business Campus, a 180,000-square-foot industrial park in Upper Moreland, located in Bucks County. The 16.8-acre development, which was 98 percent leased to a roster of 38 tenants at the time of sale, consists of five buildings that range in size from 8,000 to 64,000 square feet. Metro Philadelphia-based Velocity Venture Partners purchased Huntingdon Glen Business Park from an undisclosed seller. Jeff Licht and Jared Licht of NAI Mertz brokered the deal.