NAI Mertz Brokers Sale of 61,000 SF Industrial Building in Mount Laurel, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — NAI Mertz has brokered the sale of a 61,000-square-foot industrial building in Mount Laurel, located outside Philadelphia in Bergen County. The property is located just off I-295 near the New Jersey Turnpike and Routes 70 and 73. Jonathan Klear, Fred Meyer, Roy Kardon, Jeff Licht and Jared Licht of NAI Mertz represented the buyer, industrial investment firm Faropoint, in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.

