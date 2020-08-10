REBusinessOnline

NAI Mertz Brokers Sale of 63,000 SF Industrial Complex in Medford, New Jersey

MEDFORD, N.J. — NAI Mertz has brokered the sale of a 63,000-square-foot industrial complex located east of Philadelphia in New Jersey. The property was originally built in the 1970s and consists of five buildings on a 9.7-acre tract. Jonathan Klear of NAI Mertz represented the seller, Medford Industrial Park, which will lease back a portion of the space. An affiliate of Philadelphia-based investment firm Velocity Venture Partners purchased the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale, for an undisclosed price.

