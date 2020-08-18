REBusinessOnline

NAI Mertz Brokers Sale of Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 425,800 SF in Muncy, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Muncy-Pennsylvania-Distribution-Centers

The pictured industrial buildings are located at 1203 Lycoming Mall Circle in Muncy, Pennsylvania.

MUNCY, PA. — NAI Mertz has brokered the sale of two industrial buildings totaling 425,800 square feet that front Interstate 80 in the central Pennsylvania city of Muncy. The Class A distribution centers total 235,000 and 190,800 square feet and are leased to e-commerce users. Howard Fertman, Chris Matus, Steve Cole and Dave Weaver of NAI Mertz represented the seller, S. Balolia Holdings LLC, in the transaction. EuroOptic LLC, an e-commerce provider of firearms, purchased the larger of the two buildings, and Patton Warehousing purchased the smaller one.

Featured Properties  