NAI Mertz Brokers Sale of Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 425,800 SF in Muncy, Pennsylvania
MUNCY, PA. — NAI Mertz has brokered the sale of two industrial buildings totaling 425,800 square feet that front Interstate 80 in the central Pennsylvania city of Muncy. The Class A distribution centers total 235,000 and 190,800 square feet and are leased to e-commerce users. Howard Fertman, Chris Matus, Steve Cole and Dave Weaver of NAI Mertz represented the seller, S. Balolia Holdings LLC, in the transaction. EuroOptic LLC, an e-commerce provider of firearms, purchased the larger of the two buildings, and Patton Warehousing purchased the smaller one.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.