NAI Mertz Brokers Sale of Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 425,800 SF in Muncy, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

The pictured industrial buildings are located at 1203 Lycoming Mall Circle in Muncy, Pennsylvania.

MUNCY, PA. — NAI Mertz has brokered the sale of two industrial buildings totaling 425,800 square feet that front Interstate 80 in the central Pennsylvania city of Muncy. The Class A distribution centers total 235,000 and 190,800 square feet and are leased to e-commerce users. Howard Fertman, Chris Matus, Steve Cole and Dave Weaver of NAI Mertz represented the seller, S. Balolia Holdings LLC, in the transaction. EuroOptic LLC, an e-commerce provider of firearms, purchased the larger of the two buildings, and Patton Warehousing purchased the smaller one.