NAI Mertz Negotiates 100,170 SF Industrial Lease in Burlington, New Jersey
BURLINGTON, N.J. — NAI Mertz has negotiated a 100,170-square-foot industrial lease at 320 Dulty’s Lane in Burlington, located northeast of Philadelphia. The property is situated on 13 acres, spans 280,290 square feet and features 36-foot clear heights. Scott Mertz of NAI Mertz represented the landlord, Denver-based Black Creek Group, in the lease negotiations. The tenant is EBP Supply Solutions, a wholesale distributor of products to the cleaning and foodservice industries.
