NAI Mertz Negotiates 100,170 SF Industrial Lease in Burlington, New Jersey

The industrial building at 320 Dulty's Lane in Burlington, New Jersey, is scheduled for completion in the second quarter.

BURLINGTON, N.J. — NAI Mertz has negotiated a 100,170-square-foot industrial lease at 320 Dulty’s Lane in Burlington, located northeast of Philadelphia. The property is situated on 13 acres, spans 280,290 square feet and features 36-foot clear heights. Scott Mertz of NAI Mertz represented the landlord, Denver-based Black Creek Group, in the lease negotiations. The tenant is EBP Supply Solutions, a wholesale distributor of products to the cleaning and foodservice industries.