REBusinessOnline

NAI Mertz Negotiates 200,000 SF Industrial Lease in Northeast Philadelphia

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Northeast, Pennsylvania

225-Castor-Ave.-Philadelphia

The building at 225 Castor Ave. in Philadelphia totals approximately 200,000 square feet.

PHILADELPHIA — NAI Mertz has negotiated a 200,000-square-foot industrial lease in the Port Richmond neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia. The building at 225 Castor Ave. features clear heights of 15 and 16 feet, 14 loading docks and 1,512 square feet of office space. Jonathan Klear and Fred Meyer of NAI Mertz represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. The tenant is Dependable Distribution Services Inc., the largest cocoa bean storage company in North America that also recently signed a 71,445-square-foot lease in nearby Camden, New Jersey.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews