NAI Mertz Negotiates 200,000 SF Industrial Lease in Northeast Philadelphia

The building at 225 Castor Ave. in Philadelphia totals approximately 200,000 square feet.

PHILADELPHIA — NAI Mertz has negotiated a 200,000-square-foot industrial lease in the Port Richmond neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia. The building at 225 Castor Ave. features clear heights of 15 and 16 feet, 14 loading docks and 1,512 square feet of office space. Jonathan Klear and Fred Meyer of NAI Mertz represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. The tenant is Dependable Distribution Services Inc., the largest cocoa bean storage company in North America that also recently signed a 71,445-square-foot lease in nearby Camden, New Jersey.