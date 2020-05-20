REBusinessOnline

NAI Mertz Negotiates 26,740 SF Industrial Lease in Mount Laurel, New Jersey

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — NAI Mertz has negotiated a 26,740-square-foot industrial lease in Mount Laurel, an eastern suburb of Philadelphia. The tenant is an undisclosed, locally based food packaging company. The space is part of a 112,000-square-foot industrial building that is located at 103 Central Ave. The property features 17-foot clear heights and offers convenient access to Interstate 295 and the New Jersey Turnpike. Scott Mertz and Jonathan Klear of NAI Mertz represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Core One Real Estate LLC represented the landlord, Burton Real Estate.

