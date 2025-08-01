Friday, August 1, 2025
NAI Mertz Negotiates $6.4M Sale of Industrial Building in Somerdale, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SOMERDALE, N.J. — NAI Mertz has negotiated the $6.4 million sale of a 44,055-square-foot industrial building in Somerdale, located outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 900 Kennedy Blvd. was originally constructed in 1980 and features a clear height of 12 feet and five loading docks. Scott Mertz of NAI Mertz represented the buyer, plumbing and HVAC products distributor F.W. Webb, in the transaction. Jonathan Klear, also with NAI Mertz, represented the seller, locally based investment firm Faropoint.

