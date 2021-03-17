REBusinessOnline

NAI Mertz Negotiates Sale of 116,284 SF Industrial Building in Pennsauken, New Jersey

Scrub Daddy is relocating its “smiley-faced” sponge operations, and all of its employees, from three separate locations in Pennsylvania to the facility at 1700 Suckle Highway in Pennsauken. The company has experienced growing demand for its products from its appearance on 'Shark Tank,' as well as from the elevated need for cleaning tools brought on by the pandemic.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — NAI Mertz has negotiated the sale of a 116,284-square-foot industrial building located at 1700 Suckle Highway in Pennsauken, located outside of Philadelphia in the southern part of the state. The newly renovated building is situated on a 7.7-acre lot. Scott Mertz of NAI Mertz represented the landlord, The Seyon Group, in the transaction. The buyer, Scrub Daddy, a provider of cleaning tools known for its appearance on the TV show “Shark Tank,” purchased the building for $10.7 million.

 

