NAI Mertz Negotiates Sale of 116,284 SF Industrial Building in Pennsauken, New Jersey
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — NAI Mertz has negotiated the sale of a 116,284-square-foot industrial building located at 1700 Suckle Highway in Pennsauken, located outside of Philadelphia in the southern part of the state. The newly renovated building is situated on a 7.7-acre lot. Scott Mertz of NAI Mertz represented the landlord, The Seyon Group, in the transaction. The buyer, Scrub Daddy, a provider of cleaning tools known for its appearance on the TV show “Shark Tank,” purchased the building for $10.7 million.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.