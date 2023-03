TREVOSE, PA. — NAI Mertz has negotiated the sale of a 25,080-square-foot industrial building that sits on a 1.3-acre parcel in Trevose, a northeastern suburb of Philadelphia. Fraser Optics, which manufactures binoculars and associated products, occupies the entirety of the facility at 210 Andrews Road. Jeff Licht and Jared Licht of NAI Mertz represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction.