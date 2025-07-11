Friday, July 11, 2025
NAI Mertz Negotiates Sale of 273,000 SF Industrial Facility in Delanco, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

DELANCO, N.J. — NAI Mertz has negotiated the sale of a 273,000-square-foot industrial facility in Delanco, located in Southern New Jersey. The building at 800 Coopertown Road, which was fully leased at the time of sale, features a clear height of 22 feet, 130-foot truck court depths and ample automobile and trailer parking space. A partnership between regional investment firm DH Property Holdings and New York City-based DRA Advisors purchased the building from Soho Studio Corp. for an undisclosed price. Scott Mertz of NAI Mertz brokered the deal.

