NAI Miami | Fort Lauderdale Brokers $2.3M Sale of Office Building in Miami’s Pinecrest Village

by John Nelson

MIAMI — NAI Miami | Fort Lauderdale has brokered the $2.3 million sale of a two-story, 9,192-square-foot office building located at 9703 S. Dixie Highway in the Miami village of Pincecrest. Jeremy Larkin, Joseph Gallaher and Valentina Tawil of NAI Miami | Fort Lauderdale represented the seller, an entity doing business as 9703 Dixie LLC, in the transaction.

Robert Eckstein, also with NAI Miami | Fort Lauderdale, represented the undisclosed buyer, which plans to invest in capital improvements to bring the office building to market-ready conditions. According to LoopNet Inc., the property is known as The Pile Building and was originally completed in 1959.

