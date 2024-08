MIAMI — NAI Miami | Fort Lauderdale has brokered the $5.2 million sale of an office building located at 2150 Coral Way in Miami. Jeremy Larkin and Craig Merlin of NAI Miami | Fort Lauderdale represented the seller, an entity doing business as Ocean Coral Way Inc., in the transaction.

Alphatur LLC acquired the property, which totals 17,450 square feet and is situated along Coral Way, a corridor connecting the Coral Gables district to Miami’s Brickell and Downtown districts.