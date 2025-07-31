Thursday, July 31, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The undisclosed buyer plans to fully occupy Countyline East Logistics Center, which opened earlier this year.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

NAI Miami | Fort Lauderdale Brokers $52.9M Sale of New Industrial Facility in Hialeah, Florida

by John Nelson

HIALEAH, FLA. — NAI Miami | Fort Lauderdale has brokered the $52.9 million sale of Countyline East Logistics Center, an industrial facility located at 16300 N.W. 97th Ave. in Hialeah, a suburb of Miami. An undisclosed buyer, which plans to fully occupy the 171,178-square-foot property, purchased the asset from the developer, a partnership between East Capital Partners and VLIETCO Enterprises.

Countyline East was delivered earlier this year and features a fully secured truck court, approximately 6,000 square feet of office space and 36 clear heights. The design-build team for the facility included Miller Construction, Langan Engineering and Arcadis Architects.

Gabriel Garcia-Menocal of NAI Miami | Fort Lauderdale represented the buyer in the transaction, and Devin White, David Albert and Mateo Coman of CBRE represented the seller.

You may also like

ASC Begins Construction on 377-Unit Seniors Housing Community...

BWE Provides $37M Agency Loan for Seniors Housing...

Native Realty Negotiates $5M Sale of Office Building...

Scarborough Commercial Arranges Sale of 16,250 SF Retail...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5M Sale of Cambridge...

IRG Begins Redevelopment of 1.4 MSF Former Joann...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 90-Unit Apartment...

Investor Partnership Acquires Office Building in Encinitas, California...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 31-Unit Glencrest...