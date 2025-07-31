NAI Miami | Fort Lauderdale Brokers $52.9M Sale of New Industrial Facility in Hialeah, Florida

HIALEAH, FLA. — NAI Miami | Fort Lauderdale has brokered the $52.9 million sale of Countyline East Logistics Center, an industrial facility located at 16300 N.W. 97th Ave. in Hialeah, a suburb of Miami. An undisclosed buyer, which plans to fully occupy the 171,178-square-foot property, purchased the asset from the developer, a partnership between East Capital Partners and VLIETCO Enterprises.

Countyline East was delivered earlier this year and features a fully secured truck court, approximately 6,000 square feet of office space and 36 clear heights. The design-build team for the facility included Miller Construction, Langan Engineering and Arcadis Architects.

Gabriel Garcia-Menocal of NAI Miami | Fort Lauderdale represented the buyer in the transaction, and Devin White, David Albert and Mateo Coman of CBRE represented the seller.