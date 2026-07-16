Thursday, July 16, 2026
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AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

NAI Miami | Fort Lauderdale Brokers $6.6M Sale of Industrial Site in Medley, Florida

by John Nelson

MEDLEY, FLA. — NAI Miami | Fort Lauderdale has brokered the $6.6 million sale of a 2.6-acre industrial site located at 7501 N.W. 72nd Ave. in Medley, about 14 miles northwest of Miami. Locally based Tekton Construction Corp. purchased the site from the seller, an entity doing business as 7501 Medley Civil LLC.

Larry Gautier and Michael Holmquist of NAI Miami | Fort Lauderdale represented the seller in the transaction. The site, which features an existing facility, fronts Milam Dairy Road (State Route 969) and provides convenient access to U.S. Highway 27. Future plans for the site were not released.

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