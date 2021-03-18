NAI Miami Grows Ownership Group From Four Members to Eight

MIAMI — Commercial real estate services firm NAI Miami has doubled its ownership group from four primary shareholders to eight. Jeff Buell, Joseph Gallaher, Jackie Larkin and Timothy Merriman Jr. are the newest shareholders of the Miami-based firm. These four individuals will now be a part of setting policy and objectives for the company annually.

Jeff Buell joined NAI Miami in 2001 as a member of the company’s maintenance department. Buell then became the director of property maintenance before moving to property management, where he currently directs the management of nearly 1.8 million square feet of commercial space throughout South Florida.

Joseph Gallaher joined NAI Miami in 2007 as a sales associate. Gallaher has expertise in retail site identification, investment analysis and property acquisition. He has a tenured relationship with Auto Zone, where he recently closed $8.1 million lease value to open a 39,603-square-foot Auto Zone flagship store in South Dade.

Jackie Larkin joined NAI Miami in 2012 as a marketing coordinator and has since been promoted to director of operations and marketing. Larkin works to coordinate marketing and administrative efforts for 90-plus properties with a commission value of $11 million for NAI Miami. Larkin is responsible for all the advertising, public relations, marketing, administrative and operational activities for the firm.

Timothy Merriman Jr. joined NAI Miami in 2008 and his transaction history exceeds $100 million. Merriman brings over five years of real estate analytical experience as a REO (real estate-owned) specialist for a national lender. He is currently a member of the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties, Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Black MBAs. Timothy also serves as the director of recruitment for NAI Miami.